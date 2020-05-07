UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

