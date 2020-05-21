Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast very hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, partly cloudy/ cloudy with chances of drizzle /light rain is likely to occur in Larkana and Sukkur divisions during the next 24 hours.