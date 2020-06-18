Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Friday

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over Sindh in the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy and humid conditions with chances of drizzle are expected during night/ morning along the coast over the next 24 hours.

