Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Sh.Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions and Thatta districts. Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

