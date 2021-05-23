UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas division and Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Khairpur districts during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Jamshoro Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

56 minutes ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

2 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: New business ownership rule to open f ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.