Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 38 to 40 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Thatta and Nawabshah divisions.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.