Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 38 to 40 and 28 to 30, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas division.

Partly cloudy and humid conditions along the coast is forecast during the next 24 hours.

