Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours. However thunderstorm or rain is expected at isolated places in Tharparkar district while partly cloudy or cloudy and humid condition with chances of light rain, drizzle during late night/morning along the coast is expected over the next 24 hours.

