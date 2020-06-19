UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over Sindh in the next 24 hours. However partly cloudy and humid conditions with chances of drizzle during night/ morning along the coast expected over the next 24 hours in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

20 minutes ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.