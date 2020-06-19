Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over Sindh in the next 24 hours. However partly cloudy and humid conditions with chances of drizzle during night/ morning along the coast expected over the next 24 hours in Sindh.