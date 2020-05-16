UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail in upper parts of the province. However, thunderstorm/rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah districts.

