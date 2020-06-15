UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail over most parts of the province over the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta divisions, whereas, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle along the coast during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Thatta May

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

23 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

42 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.