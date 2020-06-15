Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail over most parts of the province over the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta divisions, whereas, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle along the coast during the next 24 hours.