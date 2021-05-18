Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office in its weather warning issued on Tuesday informed that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (TAUKTAKE) after intensifying into extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm has crossed Indian Gujrat at last night and likely moved Northeast-ward.