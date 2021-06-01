Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. While hot and humid weather may prevail along the cost. However isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Jamshoro and Dadu Districts during the next 24 hours.