UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. While hot and humid weather may prevail along the cost. However isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Jamshoro and Dadu Districts during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Jamshoro Dadu May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

56 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

1 hour ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.