Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Tharparkar and UmerKot Districts. Whereas partly cloudy condition along the coast.

More Stories From Pakistan

