Hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country : PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and surrounding areas during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Bhakkar, Nokkundi 43C, Bahawalpur, Dalbandin, Khairpur, Mohenjo Daro, Rohri 42C.