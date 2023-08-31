Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin 45 C.