Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast on Sunday.
However, rain windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Monday (evening/night).
A westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on Monday (evening/night).
During the last 24 hours, rain windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.
Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Narowal 27mm, Lahore (City 18 Airport 05), Murree 08, Sialkot (City 08, Sialkot Airport 04), Chakwal 02, Sheikhupura 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 17, Rawalakot 06, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03, Lower Dir 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Nokkundi 47C, Jacobabad, Dalbandin 46, Dadu and Bhakkar 45C.
