Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast on Sunday.

However, rain windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Monday (evening/night).

A westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on Monday (evening/night).

During the last 24 hours, rain windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Narowal 27mm, Lahore (City 18 Airport 05), Murree 08, Sialkot (City 08, Sialkot Airport 04), Chakwal 02, Sheikhupura 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 17, Rawalakot 06, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03, Lower Dir 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Nokkundi 47C, Jacobabad, Dalbandin 46, Dadu and Bhakkar 45C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Bhakkar Chakwal Narowal Dadu Dir Rawalakot Dalbandin Garhi Dupatta Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

12 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

21 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

21 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

22 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

22 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

22 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

22 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

22 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

23 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

23 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan