Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Sindh

Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Tharparker, Nagarparker, Umarkot, Mithi, Sanghar, Badin and surrounding areas during this time span.

