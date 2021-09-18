Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Tharparker, Nagarparker, Umarkot, Mithi, Sanghar, Badin and surrounding areas during this time span.