Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The met office, on Wednesday, forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours except the coastal areas where weather is likely to remain partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle.

For the provincial capital, Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department, predicted partly cloudy and humid weather on Thursday with chances of drizzle or light rain in morning/night along with West and Southwesterly winds.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province and partly cloudy in coastal areas.

The highest maximum temperature in the province was recorded at 41 degree Centigrade at Moen jo Daro, followed by 40 C in Dadu and 39 C in Sukkur and 38 C in Nawabshah while the maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded as 33 C.

The lowest temperature in Sindh was recorded as 25 C at Mirpurkhas.

