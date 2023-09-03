Hot, humid weather likely to persist in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in �C: Karachi 32-34, Hyderabad 35-37, Sukkur 39-41, Thatta 32-34, Mohenjodaro 39-41, Dadu 40-42, Mithi 36-38 and in Nawabshah 39-41.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.