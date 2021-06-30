Hot, humid weather likely to persist in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid and windy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 28 to 30 degrees centigrade and 35 to 37 degrees centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather with gusty winds were likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However,partly cloudy condition were expected along the coast.