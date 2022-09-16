- Home
Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday predicted hot and humid weather for the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and humid weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the province.
