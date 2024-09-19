Hot & Humid Weather Likely To Persist In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The local Met office Thursday predicted hot and humid weather in the Sukkur division for the next 24 hours.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the North Sindh.
However, Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 40 °C.
