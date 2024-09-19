Open Menu

Hot & Humid Weather Likely To Persist In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Hot & humid weather likely to persist in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The local Met office Thursday predicted hot and humid weather in the Sukkur division for the next 24 hours. 

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the North Sindh

However, Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 40 °C.

