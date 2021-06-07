Hot, humid weather likely with chances of drizzle in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle during night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds are likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle along the coast during the next 24 hours.