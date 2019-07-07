Hot, humid weather predicted for KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Officer Sunday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts. Dust raising wind is also expected at isolated places during this period for next 24 hours.

However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts. Dust raising wind is also expected at isolated places during this period for next 48 hours.