Hot, humid weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, while in plain areas, the weather would remain very hot during the next 24 hours.

However, it said, rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Torghar districts during evening and night hours.

Moreover, dust raising winds and storms are expected in plain areas of the province during afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 44 °C each in Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Bunnu.