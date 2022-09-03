Hot, humid weather predicted for most part of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The meteorological department here Saturday predicted mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds may occur over scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral districts.

The met office also predicted light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds over isolated places in Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, South Waziristan and Khyber districts.