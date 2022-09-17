Hot, humid weather predicted for most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department here on Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

Scattered rain and thunderstorm is predicted for Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, and Orakzai district.

Isolated rain is likely to occur in Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera and Waziristan.