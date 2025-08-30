Hot, Humid Weather Predicted For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy is forecast in coastal areas of the province.
While, wind or thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot and their surroundings during evening or night.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
