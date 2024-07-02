Hot & Humid Weather Predicted In Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-windstorm or thundershower may occur in Jacobabad and surrounding areas on Thursday evening.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.
