Hot & Humid Weather Predicted In Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Hot & humid weather predicted in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The local Paki­stan Meteorological Depart­ment on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind­storm or thundershower may occur in Jacobabad and surround­ing areas on Thursday evening.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.

