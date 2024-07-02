Hot & humid weather predicted in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The local Paki­stan Meteorological Depart­ment on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind­storm or thundershower may occur in Jacobabad and surround­ing areas on Thursday evening.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.