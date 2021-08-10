UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:48 PM

Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.0 degrees centigrade and 10.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

EPA DG, team identify no sewage, waste treatment s ..

EPA DG, team identify no sewage, waste treatment set up at MPCHS

8 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set t ..

Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set to Consider His Voting System P ..

8 minutes ago
 Over 2.5Mln in US Gain Health Insurance During Bid ..

Over 2.5Mln in US Gain Health Insurance During Biden Admin. Sign-Up Period - Hea ..

8 minutes ago
 Merkel, German Regions' Heads Vow to Extend COVID ..

Merkel, German Regions' Heads Vow to Extend COVID State of Emergency Beyond Sept ..

8 minutes ago
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after haras ..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment claims

12 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Southern B ..

CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.