Hot, Humid Weather Prevails In City

Published June 25, 2024

Hot, humid weather prevails in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 43.0°C and minimum was 27.8°C.

