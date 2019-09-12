UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather To Continue In Next 24 Hours

Hot, humid weather to continue in next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, the Met office said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 degrees celsius in the city.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan while continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.

