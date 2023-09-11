Hot, humid weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast mostly hot and humid weather for the next 24 to 48 hours in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds are likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat and at some places in Dir, Bajaur and Nowshera in the evening and night during the period, and dusty winds are also likely to blow in the plains of the province.

The minimum temperature in Peshawar and other districts is likely to decrease in the evening and at night and humidity in the air to increase.