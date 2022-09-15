Hot, humid weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39°C in Dera Ismail Khan.