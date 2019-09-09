UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country During Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Hot, humid weather to prevail in most parts of country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to daily weather report, weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan.

 A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in past 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Hyderabad and Faisalabad divisions.

About 10 mm rain was recorded in Nagarparkar ; 2 mm in Sakrand and 1 mm in Jhang.

Highest temperatures recorded on Monday Sibbi 45°C,  Turbat 44°C & Dadu 43°C

More Stories From Pakistan

