Hot, humid weather to prevail in most parts of country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to daily weather report, weak seasonal low lies over northern parts ofBalochistan.

A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in past 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurredat isolated places inHyderabad and Faisalabad divisions.

About 10 mm rain was recorded in Nagarparkar ; 2 mm in Sakrand and 1 mm in Jhang.

Highest temperatures recorded on Monday Sibbi 45C, Turbat 44C & Dadu 43C