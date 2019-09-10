UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:10 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, reported Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to report, weak seasonal low lies over Northern parts of Balochistan.

Meanwhile weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours.

Highest temperatures recored in last 24 hours included Sibbi 45°C,  Turbat 44°C, Noorpur Thal 43°C & Dadu 42°C .

More Stories From Pakistan

