UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44.4 degree centigrade and 32.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 65 percent at 8 am and 38 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise 5:32 am and set at 19:08 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

10 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 13th batch of mech ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Post marks launch of UAEâ€™s Mars Mission ..

25 minutes ago

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

26 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

56 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.