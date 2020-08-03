Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44.4 degree centigrade and 32.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 65 percent at 8 am and 38 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise 5:32 am and set at 19:08 pm tomorrow.