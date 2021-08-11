UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.

2 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 68 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 51 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:37 a.m. and set at 07:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather P

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

2 hours ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

1 hour ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.