Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.

2 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 68 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 51 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:37 a.m. and set at 07:00 p.m. on Thursday.