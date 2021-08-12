UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.4 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 68 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:38 am and set at 19:00 pm on Friday.

