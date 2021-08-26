Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust, raising, winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.1 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 74 percent at 8 am and 48 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:46 am and set at 6:45 pm tomorrow.