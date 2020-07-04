Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.5 degree centigrade and 32.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8 am and 32 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:16 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.