Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast  hot and humid weather with chances dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded during last 24 hours as 39.

7 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:18 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.

