Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42. 1 degree centigrade and 32.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 65 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:22 am and set at 19:16 pm tomorrow.