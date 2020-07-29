Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.3 degree centigrade and 31. 3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:29 am and set at 19:12 pm tomorrow.