Hot, humid weather with chances of dusty winds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.0 degree centigrade and 27.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 74 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:47 am and set at 18:44 pm tomorrow.