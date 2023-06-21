Hot, humid weather with chances of gusty winds likely to persist in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Wednesday predicted very hot and humid weather with chances of gusty winds in the province.

While partly cloudy was expected in the hilly areas.

It said that dust raising and gusty winds were likely to occur in plain areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 42/27, Chitral 38/20, Timergara 40/26, Dir 36/20, Mirkhani 40/20, Kalam 29/11, Drosh 39/24, Saidu Sharif 38/24, Pattan 41/26, Malam Jabba 26/17, Takht Bhai 40/29, Kakul 37/22, Balakot 38/23, Parachinar 28/13, Bannu 40/26, Cherat 35/21, D.I. Khan 43/30.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 43°C in DI Khan.