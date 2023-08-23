Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Fairly Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that fairly widespread shower rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall) associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & lower Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Malakand, Buner, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Isolated to scattered rain-thunderstorms associated with gusty winds are likely to occur over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I.Khan, South and North Waziristan districts. Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local nullahs and streams of the province.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Lower Dir, Chitral and Swat districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Timergara 22, Malam Jabba 07, Mirkhani 04.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 40/29, Chitral 37/21, Timergara 36/22, Dir 35/22, Mirkhani 40/20, Kalam 29/13, Drosh 36/23, Saidu Sharif 36/25, Pattan 40/29, Malam Jabba 27/18, Takht Bhai 39/29, Kakul 32/20, Balakot 36/24, Parachinar 30/16, Bannu 43/27, Cherat 32/18, D.I. Khan 43/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 43�c each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

