Hot, humid weather with gusty winds likely on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid with gusty winds in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 27 to 29 degrees centigrade respectively, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during this time span.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province during the next 24 hours. However, winds expected along the Sindh coast during this time duration.