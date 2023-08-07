Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather With Isolated Falls Likely To Persist In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) on Monday predicted mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds was likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, and Swabi districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province, while rain-thunderstorm occurred in Swat, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Buner, Bajaur, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Kohat, and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Malamjaba 46, Kakul 32, Bajaur (Pashat 30, Khaar 06), Dir 21, Saidu Sharif & Takht Bhai (each) 16, Balakot 13, Drosh 05, Risalpur & Mirkhani (each) 04, Buner & Tirah-Khyber 03, Pattan 01 and Kohat Trace. Maximum wind recorded at Mardan 46 km/h.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in �C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 36/19, Timergara 34/24, Dir 34/16, Mirkhani 38/17, Kalam 26/14, Drosh 36/20, Saidu Sharif 34/20, Pattan 38/25, Malam Jabba 22/13, Takht Bhai 35/21, Kakul 30/17, Balakot 33/21, Parachinar 27/13, Bannu 39/25, Cherat 30/18, DI Khan 41/29.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 43�C at DI Khan city.

